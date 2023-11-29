In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm & 110 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less