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Ducati XDiavel vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 12.64 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl22.72 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1200 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm90 PS PS

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XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Icon Edition
₹12.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-90/90 21, Rear :-150/70 R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium rims
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm255 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel-twin
Displacement
1262 cc1200 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm90 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm110 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveX ring chain
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-speed
Bore
100 mm97.6 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm80 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkMarzocchi Non-adjustable USD forks 170mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmMarzocchi twin RSU’s with piggyback reservoir, preload adjustable. 170mm wheel travel
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWExhaust - Brushed 2 into 2 exhaust system with brushed high level silencers, System - Ride by wire, multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Rake / Trail - 26.2 / 125 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT Display
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95913,79,785
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00012,43,000
RTO
1,53,20099,440
Insurance
43,75937,345
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39429,656

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