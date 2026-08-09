In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|90 PS PS