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Ducati XDiavel vs Indian FTR

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Indian FTR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian FTR Price starts at Rs. 19.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, FTR engine makes power & torque 167.23 PS PS & 120 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The FTR mileage is around 18 kmpl.
XDiavel vs FTR Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Ftr
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl18 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1203 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm167.23 PS PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FTR
Indian FTR
Black Smoke
₹19.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :- 150/70-R17
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm260 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
1262 cc1203 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm124.7 PS
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm120 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlAssist & Slip, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm102 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD Fork-
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided Swingarm-
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesRain
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWExhaust - Akrapovic 2-into-1-into-2
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95921,56,348
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00019,38,357
RTO
1,53,2001,74,452
Insurance
43,75943,539
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39446,348

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