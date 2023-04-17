Saved Articles

Ducati XDiavel vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹18.00 Lakhs*
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹20.76 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledThunderstroke 116
Displacement
1262 cc1890 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
Manual-
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm113 mm
Compression Ratio
13:111.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95922,88,358
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00020,76,000
RTO
1,53,20046,285
Insurance
43,7591,66,073
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39449,185

