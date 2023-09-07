In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less