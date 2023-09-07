Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXDiavel vs Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Ducati XDiavel vs Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse
Black Smoke
₹21.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledThunderstroke 116
Displacement
1262 cc1890 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
Manual-
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
100 mm103.2 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm113 mm
Compression Ratio
13:111.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95923,58,483
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00021,40,000
RTO
1,53,20047,289
Insurance
43,7591,71,194
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39450,692

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror comes with alloy wheels from the factory.
    2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels
    7 Sept 2023
    MS Dhoni's Jawa 42 Bobber gets a special custom paint scheme with the bike finished in a metallic bottle green shade with golden pinstripes
    MS Dhoni adds the Jawa 42 Bobber with a customised colour to his collection
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Stealth Editions only come with cosmetic upgrades over the standard versions of the motorcycles.
    Triumph reveals Stealth Editions for its motorcycles, will be on sale for 1 year only
    27 Oct 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition were launched along with the dark themed Nexon EV recently,
    Tata Nexon, Harrier and Altroz Dark Edition: Check what has changed
    14 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     