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HomeCompare BikesXDiavel vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati XDiavel vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
XDiavel vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1082.96 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

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Front Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm256 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Displacement
1262 cc1082.96 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlMultiplate Wet Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Bore
100 mm92 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm81.455 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmPro-Link
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95917,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00015,96,500
RTO
1,53,2001,27,720
Insurance
43,75938,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39438,150

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