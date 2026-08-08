In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
XDiavel vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|99.2 PS PS