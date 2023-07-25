In 2023 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less