In 2023 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Price starts at Rs 15.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm.
On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm & 103 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours.
Honda offers the CRF1100L Africa Twin in 2 colours.
The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
The CRF1100L Africa Twin mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
