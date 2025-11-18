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Ducati XDiavel vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Cbr1000rr-r
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc1000 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Displacement
1262 cc1000 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm81 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm48.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frameAluminium composite twin spar
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkShowa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95925,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00023,11,292
RTO
1,53,2001,84,903
Insurance
43,75954,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39454,816

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