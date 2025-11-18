In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Cbr1000rr-r
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 23.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1000 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS