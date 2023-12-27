In 2023 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 Ducati XDiavel or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs 23.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less