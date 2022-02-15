In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|122.3 PS PS