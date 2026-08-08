In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Nightster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Nightster
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|975 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|89.7 PS PS