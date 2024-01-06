In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Heritage Classic Price starts at Rs 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Heritage Classic in 5 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Heritage Classic mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less