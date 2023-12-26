Saved Articles

Ducati XDiavel vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard

In 2024 Ducati XDiavel or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledMilwaukee-Eight® 107
Displacement
1262 cc1,745 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm-
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm150 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm100 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm111 mm
Compression Ratio
13:110.0:1
Emission Type
bs6bs4
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95927,79,980
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00024,99,000
RTO
1,53,2001,99,920
Insurance
43,75956,070
Accessories Charges
024,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39459,752

