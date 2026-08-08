In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati SuperSport 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, SuperSport 950 engine makes power & torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
XDiavel vs SuperSport 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Supersport 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|17 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|110.1 PS PS