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Ducati XDiavel vs Ducati Streetfighter V2

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Streetfighter V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Streetfighter V2 Price starts at Rs. 17.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Streetfighter V2 engine makes power & torque 155.12 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Streetfighter V2 mileage is around 17 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Streetfighter V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Streetfighter v2
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 17.86 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc890 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm155.12 PS PS

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Streetfighter V2
Ducati Streetfighter V2
Base
₹17.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/60-17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledSuperqudro: 90 Degree V2, Desmodromic 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooled
Displacement
1262 cc890 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm155.12 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm93.3 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlHydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
100 mm100 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm68.8 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkFully adjustable showa BPF fork, 43 mm chromed inner tubes 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmFully adjustable Sachs unit. Aluminum single-sided swingarm 130 mm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWExhaust - 2-1-2-1 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 2 lambda probes, Primary drive - Straight cut gear; Ration 1.77:1, Final Drive - Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 45, Rake - 24°, Trail - 94 mm, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Brake Control, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Quick Shift up/down EVO 2, Sachs steering damper, Auto off indicators, Ducati data analyser+, Ducati multimeadia system
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT colour display
Headlight
LED-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95919,74,747
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00017,86,000
RTO
1,53,2001,42,880
Insurance
43,75945,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39442,445

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