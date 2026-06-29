In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Panigale V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Panigale V2 Price starts at Rs. 19.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Panigale V2 engine makes power & torque 119.637 PS PS & 93.3 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Panigale V2 in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Panigale V2 mileage is around 16.6 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Panigale V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Panigale v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 19.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|16.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|119.637 PS PS