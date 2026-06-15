In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Multistrada V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V4 Price starts at Rs. 24.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V4 engine makes power & torque 169.9 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada V4 in 2 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V4 mileage is around 15.4 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Multistrada V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Multistrada v4
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 24.56 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1158 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|169.9 PS PS