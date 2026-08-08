In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Multistrada 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 950 Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 950 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS @ 9 & 94 Nm @ 6750 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 950 in 2 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Multistrada 950 mileage is around 22.8 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Multistrada 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Multistrada 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|22.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|114.5 PS @ 9