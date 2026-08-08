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Ducati XDiavel vs Ducati Multistrada 1260

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Multistrada 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.8 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada 1260 engine makes power & torque 158 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Multistrada 1260 in 5 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Multistrada 1260 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Multistrada 1260
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 17.8 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1262 cc1262 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm

Filters
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
STD BS6
₹17.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Silencer View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-R17,Rear :-190/55-R17
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm265 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledDucati Testastreta DVT with Desmodromic Variable Timing, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valves per cylinder, Dual Spark, liquid cooled
Displacement
1262 cc1262 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm158 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm129.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlLight action, wet, multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
100 mm106 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frameTubular steel Trellis frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD Fork48 mm Fully Adjustable USD Forks
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmFully Adjustable Sachs Monoshock Unit. Remote Spring Preload Adjustment. Aluminum Single Sided Swingarm.
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWRiding Modes, Power Modes, Cruise control, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Vehicle Hold Control (VHC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down, Ducati Multimedia System ( DMS),
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95917,80,000
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00017,80,000
RTO
1,53,2000
Insurance
43,7590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39438,259

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