In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|115.56 PS