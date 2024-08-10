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Ducati XDiavel vs Ducati Hypermotard 950

In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xdiavel Hypermotard 950
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 17.5 Lakhs₹ 17.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.0 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1262 cc937 cc
Power160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm114.2 PS PS

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XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Hypermotard 950
Ducati Hypermotard 950
RVE
₹17.11 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ducati XDiavel Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm245 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Saddle Height
755 mm
Wheelbase
1615 mm
Kerb Weight
247 kg
Dry Weight
221 kg
Engine Type
4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooledTestastretta 11 Degree, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers, hydraulic clutch command
Displacement
1262 cc937 cc
Max Power
160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm114.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
127 Nm @ 5000 rpm96 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic ControlSlipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Bore
100 mm94 mm
Stroke
71.5 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
13:1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Front Suspension
Adjustable USD ForkMarzocchi aluminum fully adjustable, upside-down 45 mm
Rear Suspension
Preload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided SwingarmProgressive linkage with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping Sachs monoshock. Aluminium singlesided swingarm
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Traction Control
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Power Modes
Yes-
Stepup Seat
Yes-
Additional Features
Ducati Power Launch, RbWABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Slide by Brake, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ride-by-Wire, Removable passenger footpegs, Heated grips, Ducati Multimedia System
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
DRLs
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
21,11,95918,92,022
Ex-Showroom Price
19,15,00017,10,500
RTO
1,53,2001,36,840
Insurance
43,75944,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
45,39440,666

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