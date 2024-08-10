In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Hypermotard 950 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Hypermotard 950 Price starts at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Hypermotard 950 engine makes power & torque 114.2 PS PS & 96 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Hypermotard 950 in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Hypermotard 950 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Hypermotard 950 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Hypermotard 950
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|114.2 PS PS