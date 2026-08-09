In 2026 Ducati XDiavel or Ducati Diavel 1260 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). XDiavel engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Diavel 1260 engine makes power & torque 164.2 PS PS & 129 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
XDiavel vs Diavel 1260 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xdiavel
|Diavel 1260
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1262 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
|164.2 PS PS