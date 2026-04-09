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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Tiger 900

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Tiger 900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Tiger 900
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 14.4 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc888 cc
Power110.1 PS PS108 PS PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 900
Triumph Tiger 900
GT
₹14.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L20 L
Length
2070 mm-
Ground Clearance
132 mm-
Wheelbase
1478 mm1556 mm
Height
1186 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg219 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm820 mm
Width
750 mm930 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm108 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm90 Nm @ 6850 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment, 170mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanRain,Road,Off-Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15815,95,637
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10014,40,000
RTO
1,37,2881,15,200
Insurance
44,77040,437
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79834,296

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