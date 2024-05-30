In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS