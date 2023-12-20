In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs 17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less