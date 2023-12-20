Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Displacement
937 cc1160 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderHydraulic, wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm90.0 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm60.7 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :113.2:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
23
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64321,16,342
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00019,19,000
RTO
1,14,4801,53,520
Insurance
36,16343,822
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99545,488

