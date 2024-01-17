Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs Tiger Sport 660

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

SuperSport 950 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Tiger sport 660
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 9.34 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc660 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm81 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order
Displacement
937 cc660 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate, slip &assist
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm74.04 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm51.1 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64310,41,216
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,0009,34,000
RTO
1,14,48074,720
Insurance
36,16332,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99522,379

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Anurag Dobhal of Big Boss 17 fame, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has bought a swanky Lamborghini Huracan. (Image: Instagram/Anurag Dobhal)
    Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal buys Lamborghini Huracan worth 5 crore
    17 Jan 2024
    Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
    Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, listed on official website
    8 Feb 2024
    Ferrari claims all of its current cars are sold throughout 2025 and deliveries against new bookings will be made only in 2026.
    Ferrari to launch three cars in 2024, new hypercar may get a plug-in hybrid tech
    4 Feb 2024
    Honda electric sports car will come as the flagship model of the 0 Series electric vehicle range.
    Honda working on an electric sports car, to sit as flagship in brand's EV lineup
    30 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
    Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
    7 Nov 2022
    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     