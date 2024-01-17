In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Tiger Sport 660 mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Tiger sport 660 Brand Ducati Triumph Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.34 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 22.22 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 660 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 81 PS PS