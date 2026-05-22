In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Street triple
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS