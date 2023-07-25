In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|65 PS PS