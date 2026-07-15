In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|100 PS PS