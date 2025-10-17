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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Speed triple 1200
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1160 cc
Power110.1 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Exhaust View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L15.5 litres
Length
2070 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1445 mm
Height
1186 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm830 mm
Width
750 mm792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km275.9 km
Max Speed
299 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
937 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
94 mm90 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headAluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmOhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkOhlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15819,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10017,95,000
RTO
1,37,2881,43,600
Insurance
44,77046,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79842,656

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