In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Speed triple 1200
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 17.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS