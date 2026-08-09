In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS