In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 11.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 20 to 25 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison