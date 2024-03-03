Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

SuperSport 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Scrambler 1200 x
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 11.83 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl20 to 25 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1200 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm90PS PS
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 1200 X
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
Sapphire Black
₹11.83 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 degree crank angle parallel-twin
Displacement
937 cc1200 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm90PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm110Nm @ 4250 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid Cooledliquid
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveX ring chain
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionInjection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate assist clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed-
Bore
94 mm97.6 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm80 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64313,29,457
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00011,83,000
RTO
1,14,4801,05,040
Insurance
36,16341,417
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99528,575

