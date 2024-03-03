In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 11.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 20 to 25 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Scrambler 1200 x Brand Ducati Triumph Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 11.83 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 20 to 25 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 1200 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 90PS PS