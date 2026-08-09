In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|182 PS PS