In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS