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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Bonneville t120
BrandDucatiTriumph
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1200 cc
Power110.1 PS PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L14.5 L
Length
2070 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm-
Wheelbase
1478 mm1450 mm
Height
1186 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg236 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
750 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km304.5 km
Max Speed
299 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm80 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork41mm cartridge forks
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesLCD
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15813,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10011,85,000
RTO
1,37,28894,800
Insurance
44,77036,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79828,291

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