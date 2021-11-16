In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Ducati
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|78 PS PS