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HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs Katana [2022-2025]

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Katana [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 13.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Katana [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 152.27 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Katana [2022-2025] mileage is around 23 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Katana [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Katana [2022-2025]
BrandDucatiSuzuki
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl23 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc999 cc
Power110.1 PS PS152.27 PS PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Katana [2022-2025]
Suzuki Katana [2022-2025]
STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L12 L
Length
2070 mm2130 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm140 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1460 mm
Height
1186 mm1100 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg217 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm825 mm
Width
750 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph240 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm152.27 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm59.0 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm106 Nm @ 9250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc999 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkInverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemSuzuki Intelligent Ride System, Ride-By-Wire Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15815,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10013,61,000
RTO
1,37,2881,08,880
Insurance
44,77039,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79832,435

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