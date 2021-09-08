|Engine Type
|Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled
|Four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
|Displacement
|937 cc
|999 cc
|Max Power
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|-
|Max Torque
|93 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|94 mm
|73.4 mm
|Stroke
|67.5 mm
|59 mm
|Compression Ratio
|12,6± 0.5 :1
|12.2 : 1
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|2
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹15,81,643
|₹15,09,077
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,31,000
|₹13,61,000
|RTO
|₹1,14,480
|₹1,08,880
|Insurance
|₹36,163
|₹39,197
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹33,995
|₹32,435