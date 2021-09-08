HT Auto
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Katana
Suzuki Katana
Katana STD
₹13.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledFour-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line four
Displacement
937 cc999 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder-
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm59 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :112.2 : 1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64315,09,077
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00013,61,000
RTO
1,14,4801,08,880
Insurance
36,16339,197
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99532,435

