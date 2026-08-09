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HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025]

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Z900 rs [2023-2025]
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 17.47 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl15 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc948 cc
Power110.1 PS PS111 PS PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z900 RS [2023-2025]
Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025]
STD
₹17.47 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L17 litres
Length
2070 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1470 mm
Height
1186 mm1150 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg215 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
750 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-17 inch,Rear :-17 inch
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70 - ZR17, Rear :-180/55 - ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm111 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm98.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc948 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderAssist And Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6BS-VI
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headTrellis high-tensile steel
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmMono-shock
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork41mm inverted front forks
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemKawasaki Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah12V, 8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15819,32,015
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10017,47,000
RTO
1,37,2881,39,760
Insurance
44,77045,255
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79841,526

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