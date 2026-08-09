In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 RS [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 17.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Z900 RS [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 111 PS PS & 98.5 Nm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Z900 RS [2023-2025] mileage is around 15 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Z900 RS [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Z900 rs [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 17.47 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|948 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|111 PS PS