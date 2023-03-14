Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Z900

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

SuperSport 950 vs Z900 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Z900
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 9.2 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc948 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm125 PS PS
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z900
Kawasaki Z900
STD
₹9.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Displacement
937 cc948 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm125 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm98.6 Nm @ 7700 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet multi-disc, manual
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm73.4 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64310,25,876
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,0009,20,000
RTO
1,14,48073,600
Insurance
36,16332,276
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99522,050

