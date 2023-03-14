In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Z900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z900 Price starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Z900 engine makes power & torque 125 PS PS & 98.6 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z900 in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Z900 mileage is around 17 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs Z900 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Z900 Brand Ducati Kawasaki Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 9.2 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 948 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 125 PS PS