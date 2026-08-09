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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Ninja 1000sx
BrandDucatiKawasaki
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 10.79 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl17.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1043 cc
Power110.1 PS PS142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Ninja 1000SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX
ABS BS6
₹10.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L19 L
Length
2070 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1440 mm
Height
1186 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg238 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm835 mm
Width
750 mm825 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17,Rear :-190/50-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm250 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm142 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm56 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm111 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1043 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-line Four
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, Multi-Disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm77 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headTwin-tube, Aluminium
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmHorizontal Back-link, gas-charged rear shock with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 144 mm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkø41 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability / 120 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemKawasaki Cornering Management Function
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15812,74,196
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10011,40,000
RTO
1,37,28891,200
Insurance
44,77031,596
Accessories Charges
011,400
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79827,387

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