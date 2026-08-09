In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX Price starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 1000SX engine makes power & torque 142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 111 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 1000SX in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Ninja 1000SX mileage is around 17.2 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Ninja 1000SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Ninja 1000sx
|Brand
|Ducati
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1043 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|142 PS @ 10000 rpm PS