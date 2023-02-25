Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Indian Scout Rogue

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SuperSport 950 vs Scout Rogue Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Scout rogue
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 17.28 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm95.1 PS PS
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout Rogue
Indian Scout Rogue
Black Metallic
₹17.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm95.1 PS
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64319,24,707
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00017,28,077
RTO
1,14,4801,55,527
Insurance
36,16341,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99541,369

