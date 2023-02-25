In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Indian Scout choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Price starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Scout engine makes power & torque 127.8 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
Indian offers the Scout in 5 colours.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
The Scout mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Scout Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Scout
|Brand
|Ducati
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.6 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|127.8 PS PS