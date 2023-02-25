Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Indian Scout

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Indian Scout choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

SuperSport 950 vs Scout Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Scout
BrandDucatiIndian
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 13.6 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1133 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm127.8 PS PS
...Read More

SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scout
Indian Scout
Black Metallic
₹17.52 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledLiquid Cooled V-Twin
Displacement
937 cc1133 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm127.8 PS
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm97 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderWet, Multi-Plate
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm99 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm73.6 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64320,07,066
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00017,51,554
RTO
1,14,4802,10,186
Insurance
36,16345,326
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99543,139

    Latest News

    File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only.
    Volkswagen to build own US plant for new Scout brand: Report
    25 Feb 2023
    Yamaha Supersport YZF-R15M motorcycle
    2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
    3 Aug 2022
    With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
    2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
    23 Jun 2022
    The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE limited edition launched: All you need to know
    29 Apr 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    HTAuto.com speaks with Vinkesh Gulati, Vice President, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, to get a sense of how the automotive sector is faring currently, impact on dealers and the way forward from here.
    How has Covid-19 impacted vehicle sales in India and what does the future hold?
    1 May 2020
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     