In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.