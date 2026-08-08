In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 15.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1082.96 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|99.2 PS PS