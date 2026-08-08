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HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandDucatiHonda
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1082.96 cc
Power110.1 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

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Rear Tyre View
Exhaust View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L24.5 L
Length
2070 mm2307 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm210 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1558 mm
Height
1186 mm1523 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm810-830 mm
Width
750 mm963 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm256 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
284.8 km-
Max Speed
299 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm92 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmPro-Link
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15817,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10015,96,500
RTO
1,37,2881,27,720
Insurance
44,77038,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79838,150

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