In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|18.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|-