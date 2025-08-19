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HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 15.99 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1868 cc
Power110.1 PS PS-

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L13.2 l
Length
2070 mm2320 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm125 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1630 mm
Height
1186 mm1160 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg297 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm680 mm
Width
750 mm865 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm292 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
67.5 mm114 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
937 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderMechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventional
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headMild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supports
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmHidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkDual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter covers
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah12 V, 17.5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15817,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10015,99,000
RTO
1,37,2881,27,920
Insurance
44,77038,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79838,295

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