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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Harley-Davidson Low Rider S

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Low Rider S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Low rider s
BrandDucatiHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 14.69 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1868 cc
Power110.1 PS PS93 PS @ 5020 rpm

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Low Rider S
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Low Rider S BS6
₹14.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L18.9 L
Length
2070 mm2355 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm120 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm1615 mm
Height
1186 mm-
Kerb Weight
210 kg308 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm690 mm
Width
750 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-110/90-19,Rear :-180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminum
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm93 PS @ 5020 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm114 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
937 cc1868 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinderMilwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinder-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm102 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders head-
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmMonoshock
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi fork-
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and Urban-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15816,34,297
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10014,69,000
RTO
1,37,2881,17,520
Insurance
44,77036,760
Accessories Charges
011,017
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79835,127

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