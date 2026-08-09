In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Low Rider S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Low Rider S Price starts at Rs. 14.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Low Rider S engine makes power & torque 93 PS @ 5020 rpm & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Low Rider S in 2 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Low Rider S mileage is around 18.9 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Low Rider S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Low rider s
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 14.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|18.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|93 PS @ 5020 rpm