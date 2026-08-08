In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Forty Eight choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Forty Eight Price starts at Rs. 10.61 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Forty Eight in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Forty Eight mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Forty Eight Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Forty eight
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 10.61 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1202 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|-