In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Fat Boy [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Fat boy [2024]
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|95.1 PS PS