In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 Price starts at Rs. 21.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, Fat Bob 114 engine makes power & torque 93.8 PS PS & 155 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Bob 114 in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The Fat Bob 114 mileage is around 18.1 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Fat Bob 114 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Fat bob 114
|Brand
|Ducati
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 21.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|18.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1868 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|93.8 PS PS