Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Bore
94 mm100 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :113:1
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64321,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00019,15,000
RTO
1,14,4801,53,200
Insurance
36,16343,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99545,394

    Latest News

    The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes.
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE deliveries start for Indian customers
    24 Feb 2022
    Yamaha Supersport YZF-R15M motorcycle
    2022 Yamaha Monster Energy Moto GP Edition models launched. Check price, specs
    3 Aug 2022
    With the latest update, the Ducati SuperSport has become an even more good-looking motorcycle, courtesy its V4 inspired LED headlamps.
    2022 Ducati SuperSport 950 S road test review: Everyday sportbike
    23 Jun 2022
    The motorcycle will arrive in the US dealerships later this summer.
    Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE limited edition launched: All you need to know
    29 Apr 2022
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
