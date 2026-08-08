In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs XDiavel Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Xdiavel
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 16.06 Lakhs
|₹ 17.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|1262 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS PS
|160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm