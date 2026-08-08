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Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Ducati XDiavel

In 2026 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 16.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs. 17.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS PS & 93 Nm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs XDiavel Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Xdiavel
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 16.06 Lakhs₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Mileage17 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc1262 cc
Power110.1 PS PS160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹16.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
Dark
₹18 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ducati SuperSport 950 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
16 L
Length
2070 mm
Ground Clearance
132 mm
Wheelbase
1478 mm
Height
1186 mm
Kerb Weight
210 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-180/55-17Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-240/45-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
245 mm265 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
284.8 km
Max Speed
299 kmph
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
67.5 mm71.5 mm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm127 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
937 cc1262 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder4 valve per cylinder, Desmodronic Variable Timing, Dual Spark, Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplane clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate Clutch With Hydraulic Control
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
94 mm100 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinders headTubular steel Trellis frame
Rear Suspension
Progressive linkage with adjustable Sachs monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarmPreload and rebound adjustable monoshock, Remote reservoir, Single Sided Swingarm
Front Suspension
Fully adjustable 43 mm usd Marzocchi forkAdjustable USD Fork
Features
Riding Modes
Sport, Touring and UrbanYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Control, Ducati Multimedia SystemDucati Power Launch, RbW
Pass Switch
YesYes
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V 6.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,98,15821,11,959
Ex-Showroom Price
17,16,10019,15,000
RTO
1,37,2881,53,200
Insurance
44,77043,759
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
40,79845,394

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