In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati XDiavel choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati XDiavel Price starts at Rs 17.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, XDiavel engine makes power & torque 160.4 PS @ 9500 rpm & 127 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. Ducati offers the XDiavel in 3 colours. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The XDiavel mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less