Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 16.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS PS & 94 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Multistrada v2 Brand Ducati Ducati Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 16.05 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 16.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 937 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 114.5 PS PS