Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSuperSport 950 vs Multistrada V2

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Ducati Multistrada V2

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

SuperSport 950 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Multistrada v2
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 16.05 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl16.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc937 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm114.5 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Multistrada V2
Ducati Multistrada V2
STD
₹16.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooledTestastretta 11 Degree
Displacement
937 cc937 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm114.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm94 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderSlipper and self servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm94 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64317,76,426
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00016,05,000
RTO
1,14,4801,28,400
Insurance
36,16343,026
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99538,182

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    The Yamaha MT-15 is one of the most performance-friendly offerings in the segment. Should you buy one in 2023?
    2023 Yamaha MT-15: Should you buy?
    19 Oct 2023
    The Ducati Multistrada V4 Grand Tour comes with all the bells and whistles that the brand has to offer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour to launch soon in India. Check details
    29 Nov 2023
    The 2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS brings more track-bred performance to the brand's flagship tourer borrowing the new V4 motor from the Panigale V4
    2024 Ducati Multistrada V4 RS breaks cover globally as the brand's sportiest ADV
    20 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     