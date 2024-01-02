In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 16.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 114.5 PS PS & 94 Nm respectively.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs Multistrada V2 Comparison