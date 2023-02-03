In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively. Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour. The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl. The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. SuperSport 950 vs DesertX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Desertx Brand Ducati Ducati Price ₹ 13.49 Lakhs ₹ 17.91 Lakhs Mileage 17.9 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 937 cc 937 cc Power 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm 111.52 PS PS