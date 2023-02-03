Saved Articles

Ducati SuperSport 950 vs Ducati DesertX

In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

SuperSport 950 vs DesertX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Supersport 950 Desertx
BrandDucatiDucati
Price₹ 13.49 Lakhs₹ 17.91 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity937 cc937 cc
Power110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm111.52 PS PS
SuperSport 950
Ducati SuperSport 950
STD
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
DesertX
Ducati DesertX
STD
₹17.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled11 Degree twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution
Displacement
937 cc937 cc
Max Power
110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm111.52 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Torque
93 Nm @ 6500 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self bleeding master cylinderAssist And Slipper Clutch
Transmission
ManualManual
Gear Box
6 speed6 Speed
Bore
94 mm94 mm
Stroke
67.5 mm67.5 mm
Compression Ratio
12,6± 0.5 :1-
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,81,64319,80,226
Ex-Showroom Price
14,31,00017,91,000
RTO
1,14,4801,43,280
Insurance
36,16345,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,99542,562

    Latest News

    The Ducati DesertX gets the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder unit with desmodromic distribution.
    Ducati DesertX and Diavel V4 get turn-by-turn navigation system: Details
    3 Feb 2023
    One of the motorcycles that will be coming to the Indian market is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono which will be the smallest motorcycle in the lineup.
    Hypermotard 698 Mono to DesertX Rally: Ducati to launch 8 new models in India. Bookings open
    2 Jan 2024
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati DesertX Rally comes with more suspension travel than the standard model
    Ducati DesertX Rally revealed as a more hardcore version of the motorcycle
    7 Oct 2023
