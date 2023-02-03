In 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 or Ducati DesertX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Ducati SuperSport 950 Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati DesertX Price starts at Rs. 17.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SuperSport 950 engine makes power and torque 110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, DesertX engine makes power & torque 111.52 PS PS & 92 Nm respectively.
Ducati offers the SuperSport 950 in 1 colour.
The SuperSport 950 mileage is around 17.9 kmpl.
The DesertX mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
SuperSport 950 vs DesertX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Supersport 950
|Desertx
|Brand
|Ducati
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 13.49 Lakhs
|₹ 17.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.9 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|937 cc
|937 cc
|Power
|110.1 PS @ 9000 rpm
|111.52 PS PS