In 2024 Ducati Streetfighter V4 or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Price starts at Rs 19.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs 13.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Streetfighter V4 engine makes power and torque 208 PS @ 13000 rpm & 123 Nm @ 11500 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 95.2 PS @ 8750 rpm & 87 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Streetfighter V4 in 3 colours. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 9 colours. The Streetfighter V4 mileage is around 13.2 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 23.66 kmpl.